Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.17 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.16. 484,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,891. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

