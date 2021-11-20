Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $208,890.20 and approximately $13,195.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,464,826 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

