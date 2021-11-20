Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Down 26.4% in October

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the October 14th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EFT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.89. 51,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,494. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.