Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the October 14th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,410,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,119. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

