Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.800-$-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$541 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.39 million.Bill.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.00.

NYSE BILL traded up $4.17 on Friday, reaching $318.17. 1,749,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $105.37 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.09, for a total value of $769,557.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,366 shares of company stock worth $82,060,409 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

