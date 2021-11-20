Databroker (DTX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $358.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $358.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00220851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

