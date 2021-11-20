DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.90. DXC Technology posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

DXC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. 1,876,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

