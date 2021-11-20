stETH Hits Market Cap of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00090967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,352.20 or 0.07335256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,254.33 or 0.99867940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

