Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Down 33.7% in October

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 802,500 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTES. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 1,001,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,391. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.