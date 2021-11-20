IQeon (IQN) Price Hits $3.29 on Top Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. IQeon has a market cap of $18.06 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00005543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00221376 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00089084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

