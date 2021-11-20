Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Short Interest Update

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the October 14th total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

COMP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,514. Compass has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COMP shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

