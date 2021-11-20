Dril-Quip Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,321 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,936% compared to the average volume of 114 put options.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. 478,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,011. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 83.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 345.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $738,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

