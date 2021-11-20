Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 190,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

JRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 146,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,810. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

