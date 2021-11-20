Rotharium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $142,683.00 (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Rotharium coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00003643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rotharium has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rotharium has a market cap of $7.88 million and $142,683.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rotharium alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00047704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00222047 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Rotharium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.