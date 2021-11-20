ARMOR Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.06 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $22.06 million and approximately $334,031.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,501,449 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

