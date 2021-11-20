United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. 103,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,614. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.57. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 200.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 550.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

