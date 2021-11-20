JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.68 million.JFrog also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.010 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.57.

FROG traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 790,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,385. JFrog has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $73.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 0.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JFrog by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JFrog by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in JFrog by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

