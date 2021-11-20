$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NOV in the third quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NOV by 112.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after buying an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 130.2% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after buying an additional 3,521,448 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at about $33,165,785,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $12.03. 7,777,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,743. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

