Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Down 29.6% in October

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 872,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 864,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.75. The company had a trading volume of 865,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,522. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.