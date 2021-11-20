MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post sales of $760.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $760.36 million and the lowest is $760.30 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $660.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.20.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.43. The stock had a trading volume of 413,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,333. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $132.19 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.61. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

