The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 70,309 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,470,000 after buying an additional 55,642 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 17,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,812. The Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

