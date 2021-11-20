Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Update

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 14th total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,485. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

