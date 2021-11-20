Analysts Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $14.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.91 million and the lowest is $14.51 million. First Community reported sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $59.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $58.41 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $59.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,437. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Community by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Community by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 57,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

