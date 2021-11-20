Chromia (CHR) Reaches One Day Volume of $620.04 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $583.24 million and $620.04 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00222097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00089031 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

