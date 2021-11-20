Aave Price Tops $271.42 (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Aave has a market cap of $3.60 billion and approximately $243.33 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $271.42 or 0.00456260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00222097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00089031 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,251,905 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

