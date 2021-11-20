$26.76 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report sales of $26.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.80 million and the highest is $27.44 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $21.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $99.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $100.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $136.36 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $142.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SILK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SILK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 266,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $503,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $630,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,823.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,112 shares of company stock worth $6,217,161 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,341,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,351,000 after acquiring an additional 407,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.