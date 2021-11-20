Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $941,863.13

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $941,863.13 and approximately $14,781.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 121% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00222347 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000915 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

