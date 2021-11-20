$93.06 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $93.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.62 million and the highest is $95.80 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $71.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $341.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.53 million to $344.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $418.55 million, with estimates ranging from $352.23 million to $449.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 480,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,468. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

