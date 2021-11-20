$590.72 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce sales of $590.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $591.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.97 million. Entegris posted sales of $517.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In other Entegris news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,596. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.01. 764,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.15. Entegris has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $155.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

