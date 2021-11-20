CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the October 14th total of 549,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 164,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,556. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,900,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 193,151 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 46.7% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 553,024 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 104.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,294,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 660,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 14.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,275,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 226.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,154,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 801,104 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

