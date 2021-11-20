Short Interest in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Increases By 40.0%

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 476,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

Shares of MYC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.57. 55,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.