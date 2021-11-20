Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,298,500 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 953,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 480.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCAF remained flat at $$4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

