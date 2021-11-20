Berry Data Trading 22.9% Lower This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $355,587.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00002524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00071144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00091010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.74 or 0.07324636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,622.50 or 0.99757714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

