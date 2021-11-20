NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.15

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $32,596.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00221220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00089140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.