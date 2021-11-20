Analysts Anticipate Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.25 Million

Analysts predict that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will post sales of $346.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.00 million and the lowest is $316.49 million. Guild posted sales of $454.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($999.00) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild stock remained flat at $$14.95 during midday trading on Friday. 34,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,166. Guild has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $911.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

