Short Interest in Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Declines By 26.7%

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 14th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HECOF traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $1.82. 358,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,222. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30. Global Helium has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

