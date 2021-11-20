Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Grows By 37.2%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ionix Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,540. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Ionix Technology has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Ionix Technology Company Profile

Ionix Technology, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent electronic equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts. The Smart Energy segment include portable power banks that is intended to be utilized as a power source for electronic devices such as the iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras.

