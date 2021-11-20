Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Grows By 37.2%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the October 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ionix Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,540. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Ionix Technology has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
Ionix Technology Company Profile
Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.