Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the October 14th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.8 days.

Shares of Experian stock remained flat at $$46.70 on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

