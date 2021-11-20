Travala.com Price Tops $2.65 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Travala.com has a market cap of $137.46 million and $11.61 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00004433 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00071144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00091010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.74 or 0.07324636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,622.50 or 0.99757714 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,878,087 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

