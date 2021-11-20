SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.52. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,550%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

SP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 572,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SP Plus by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in SP Plus by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SP Plus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.19. 47,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $724.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

