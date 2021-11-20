PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Down 36.2% in October

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 700,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

