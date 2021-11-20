Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 37.2% in October

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the October 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. 35.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,042. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

