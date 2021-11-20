Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the October 14th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IQI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 51,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,628. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.