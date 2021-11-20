Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the October 14th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IQI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 51,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,628. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

