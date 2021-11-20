Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,189.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $476,368.93 and $8,189.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

