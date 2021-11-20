Zacks: Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report $159.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.60 million. Amarin reported sales of $167.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $598.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $631.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $632.47 million, with estimates ranging from $519.40 million to $727.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Amarin’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth approximately $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 22.7% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 1,052,053 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRN stock remained flat at $$3.90 on Friday. 3,263,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,644,590. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

