$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

SAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SAH traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 424,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.37. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 105.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 16.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 12.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

