Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$95.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.15 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.730 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.43.

APPN traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54. Appian has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Appian will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

