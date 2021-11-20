PlutusDeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00221457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00089315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

