TON Crystal Reaches One Day Volume of $3.91 Million (TON)

TON Crystal (CURRENCY:TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One TON Crystal coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TON Crystal has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. TON Crystal has a total market cap of $274.49 million and $3.91 million worth of TON Crystal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 446.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.00166222 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TON Crystal Coin Profile

TON Crystal (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Crystal’s total supply is 5,039,122,946 coins and its circulating supply is 735,353,906 coins. The official website for TON Crystal is freeton.org . TON Crystal’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon and its Facebook page is accessible here . TON Crystal’s official message board is medium.com/freeton . The Reddit community for TON Crystal is https://reddit.com/r/TONCRYSTAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Crystal Coin Trading

