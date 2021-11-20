Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after acquiring an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,958,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,571. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.